Petrofac confirmed that the Serious Fraud Office is continuing to question its chairman, executive directors, non-executive directors and employees over its ongoing criminal investigation into possible bribery, corruption and money laundering. The FTSE 250 company said the investigation is "wide ranging in time and scope" and that it has continued to engage with the SFO since the probe was launched last May and is expected to continue to involve the interview of directors under Section 2 of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...