

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened in February, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index fell unexpectedly to 31.9 from 32.9 in January. The score was forecast to rise to 34.5.



While the situation remained strong, expectations deteriorated to its lowest level since February 2017.



The current conditions index climbed to 49.5 in February from 48.0 in January. This was the highest level since February 2017. Meanwhile, the expectations index dropped to 15.5 from 18.8 a month ago.



In Germany, the investor confidence index slid to 36.2 in February from 40.1 in January as both current assessment and expectations weakened from January.



