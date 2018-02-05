

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales declined in December after recovering a month ago, Eurostat reported Monday.



The volume of retail trade dropped 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to the 2 percent rise posted in November. Sales were forecast to drop 1 percent.



Sales volume of food, drinks and tobacco dropped 0.7 percent on month and non-food product sales decreased 1.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 1.9 percent from 3.9 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast sales to rise 1.8 percent.



Sales in the EU28 decreased 1 percent month-on-month in December but grew 2.4 percent annually.



The average retail trade for the year 2017 rose by 2.6 percent in both the euro area and EU28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX