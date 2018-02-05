The Technology Top Runner Program portion of China's push for higher-efficiency solar products sets a June 2019 grid connection deadline for 1.5 GW of next-generation PV technology; this target is poised to drive mass production of n-type cells, says EnergyTrend.Taiwan-based solar technology analysts EnergyTrend forecast in their new report - Market of Advanced PV Technology - that n-type solar cells are poised to enter mass market production in China in 2018, driven by the specifications laid out in the Top Runner Program. China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has recently published ...

