Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

London, February 5
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2018
its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|12.15
|Lukoil
|9.39
|Novatek
|5.67
|OTP Bank
|4.22
|Garanti Bank
|4.21
|Tatneft Pao
|3.94
|PZU
|3.68
|Mail.ru
|3.08
|Bank Pekao
|3.00
|National Bank of Greece
|2.95
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|63.21
|Poland
|16.19
|Turkey
|9.71
|Hungary
|4.22
|Romania
|4.11
|Czech rep
|2.98
|Greece
|2.95
|Other European
|2.30
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.67