Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2018

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 12.15 Lukoil 9.39 Novatek 5.67 OTP Bank 4.22 Garanti Bank 4.21 Tatneft Pao 3.94 PZU 3.68 Mail.ru 3.08 Bank Pekao 3.00 National Bank of Greece 2.95

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2018 was as follows: