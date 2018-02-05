sprite-preloader
05.02.2018 | 11:36
PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 5

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2018

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank12.15
Lukoil9.39
Novatek5.67
OTP Bank4.22
Garanti Bank4.21
Tatneft Pao3.94
PZU3.68
Mail.ru3.08
Bank Pekao3.00
National Bank of Greece2.95

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2018 was as follows:

Russia63.21
Poland16.19
Turkey9.71
Hungary4.22
Romania4.11
Czech rep2.98
Greece2.95
Other European2.30
Cash & Equivalents-5.67

© 2018 PR Newswire