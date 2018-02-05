

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car registrations declined in January as growth in demand for petrol and alternatively fueled vehicles failed to offset the fall in new diesel registrations, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported Monday.



Car sales dropped 6.3 percent year-on-year in January to 163,615 units.



Sales of petrol and alternatively fueled vehicles climbed 8.5 percent and 23.9 percent respectively.



However, this growth failed to offset the 25.6 percent decline in demand for new diesel cars, as confusion over government policy continued to cause buyers to hesitate.



'The ongoing and substantial decline in new diesel car registrations is concerning, particularly since the evidence indicates consumers and businesses are not switching into alternative technologies, but keeping their older cars running,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



