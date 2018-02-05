sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.4%
China Everbright Intl.5.1%
SSE PLC4.7%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.3%
Huaneng Renewables4.1%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.9%
NRG Yield A & C Ords3.9%
DP World3.8%
Atlantia3.8%
Avangrid3.7%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.0%
ACEA3.0%
Transgaz2.8%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
Pennon Group2.8%
Edison International2.7%
Omega Geracao2.6%
Atlantica Yield2.5%
Enbridge2.5%
OPG Power Ventures2.4%

At close of business on 31 January 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity15.7%
Multi Utilities17.6%
Renewable Energy28.4%
Water & Waste13.3%
Gas11.3%
Ports3.8%
Toll roads3.8%
Telecoms infrastructure2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.4%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America29.4%
China15.0%
Latin America12.5%
United Kingdom7.5%
Global5.3%
India4.5%
Europe (excluding UK)8.6%
Eastern Europe4.2%
Asia (excluding China)5.8%
Middle East3.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.4%
100.0%

