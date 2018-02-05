Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.4% China Everbright Intl. 5.1% SSE PLC 4.7% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.3% Huaneng Renewables 4.1% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.9% NRG Yield A & C Ords 3.9% DP World 3.8% Atlantia 3.8% Avangrid 3.7% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0% ACEA 3.0% Transgaz 2.8% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% Pennon Group 2.8% Edison International 2.7% Omega Geracao 2.6% Atlantica Yield 2.5% Enbridge 2.5% OPG Power Ventures 2.4%

At close of business on 31 January 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 15.7% Multi Utilities 17.6% Renewable Energy 28.4% Water & Waste 13.3% Gas 11.3% Ports 3.8% Toll roads 3.8% Telecoms infrastructure 2.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.4% 100.0%