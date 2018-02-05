Millicom appoints Stephen McFarland as Special Representative in Guatemala

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom announced today it has appointed Ambassador (retired) Stephen McFarland as Special Representative of Millicom in Guatemala.

McFarland joins Millicom with 37 years of experience as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer across Latin America, as well as assignments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He first served in Guatemala as Deputy Chief of Mission and later as Chargé d'Affaires from 2000 to 2003, before returning to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala between 2008 and 2011. McFarland holds a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

McFarland's extensive and in-depth knowledge of Guatemalan society, politics and business, as well as the country's opportunities and challenges, and his commitment to transparency and to the rule of law, make him exceptionally qualified to advise Millicom in support of the company's objectives with regards to its investment in Guatemala.

Commenting on the appointment, Mauricio Ramos, Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Stephen's expertise and personal experience regarding matters of special interest to Millicom in Guatemala will prove invaluable as we are looking to further strengthen and develop our business in Guatemala to remain a leader in the provision of mobile and cable services, and a best in class example of doing business in a responsible and sustainable manner. We are delighted to have Stephen join the Millicom team."

