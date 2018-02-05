Technavio's latest market research report on the global picocell and femtocell marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global picocell and femtocell market is expected to witness a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period. The small cell technology which comprises of femtocells, picocells, and microcells is a breakthrough in mobile network development. This technology plays a key role in expanding the capacity of wireless networks. These small cells provide flexibility and increase the service quality of cellular operators at an economical cost.

Integrated small cells and carrier Wi-Fi can help satisfy the projected 8x smartphone traffic between 2017 and 2022, where 55% of the mobile data traffic comes from streaming and downloading videos. With network performance as the key determinant of the smartphone subscriber loyalty and retention, it is critical for operators to ensure a great user experience despite the growing data traffic.

The three emerging market trends driving the global picocell and femtocell market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing investments in small-cell infrastructure

Telecom firms inclining toward millimeter wave solutions

Growing use of femtocells to create self-organizing networks (SONs)

The major purpose of all non-macrocell solutions in a telecom network is to address the inevitable demand for coverage and capacity. Such solutions include small cells, Wi-Fi, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and the emerging cloud RAN. At present, small cells and Wi-Fi are the most sought-after solutions for data offloading. As technology evolves progressively with time, the demand for communication is expected to increase at any instant of time.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research, "Smartphones are a testimony to such data supporting devices. With the evolution of technology, networks that support smartphones are also undergoing rapid changes. The coverage of macrocells is also enhanced with the inclusion of distributed antenna systems and cloud RAN."

Global picocell and femtocell market segmentation

This market research report segments the global picocell and femtocell market based on product (femtocell and picocell) and end-user (urban residential, enterprises, and rural residential). The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth across different geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The femtocell segment accounted for more than 97% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to an increase of around 1% by 2022. The urban residential segment dominated the end-user segments with a market share of more than 90%. However, this segment is expected to witness a drop of approximately 4% in its market share over the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global picocell and femtocell market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA. However, by 2022, the market share of the Americas is expected to witness an approximate drop of around 4% which will be absorbed primarily by APAC which will witness an increase of over 3% in its market share by 2022.

