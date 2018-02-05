AIM-listed Veltyco Group, an online marketing company for the gaming industry, said on Monday that full-year results will be "significantly ahead" of market expectations following strong trading in December. Revenues for the year to the end of December 2017 are expected to be in excess of 14.5m versus 6.1m in 2016, while operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are forecast to rise to more than 8m from 2.1m the year before. Veltyco is due to publish its unaudited ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...