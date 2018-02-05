Shares in AIM-listed specialist pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics were in free fall on Monday after it revealed that while top-line results from its pivotal phase three study into its drug Feraccru reconfirmed its tolerability profile, it was unable to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Results from an AEGIS-CKD study into Feraccru, an oral ferric iron therapy used for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia, initially in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, saw the drug fail ...

