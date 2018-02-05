Arthur D. Little, the global management consultancy linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive industries, today announced the appointment of Alain Flausch as Senior Advisor. The mission for Alain will be to support the growth of Arthur D. Little's mobility practice, with a focus on rail and urban mobility.

Commenting on his appointment, Alain said, "Transport organizations have significant challenges ahead of them in a rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem. They must reinvent themselves to increase ridership, maximize margins and successfully manage the transformation journey of both their organizations and staff. Arthur D. Little has world-class expertise and track record in assisting transport organizations that are tackling those challenges, a strong understanding of new mobility options, and the right dose of pragmatism in its recommendations to make a difference. I am looking forward to joining the team at this exciting time."

From 2012 to 2017, as Secretary General of the UITP, Alain led the transformation of this worldwide network (16 offices across the globe), bringing together all public transport and sustainable transport modes, including 1,500-member companies from 96 countries, in a world-class organization. Prior to that, from 2000 to 2011, as CEO of the STIB Brussels public transport operator, Alain led the STIB through an in-depth transformation of its commercial approach and corporate management, setting a new company culture that put clients at the very heart of the service provision. As a result, STIB ridership more than doubled between 1999 and 2011, with sound financial performance and increased quality of services.

François-Joseph Van Audenhove, Partner in charge of Arthur D. Little's Rail and Urban Mobility competence center and head of its Future of Mobility Lab, adds, "Alain is an exceptional leader with deep understanding of the mobility industry. After working with Alain for many years in his roles of CEO of STIB and Secretary General of the UITP, we are delighted to welcome him and confident he will be instrumental in helping our clients in shaping their future with our teams."

