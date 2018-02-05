Top retailers worldwide rely on Sensormatic merchandise source tagging program to boost sales and reduce shrink



NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, 2018-02-05 12:11 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyco Retail Solutions today announced it has surpassed 63 billion consumer products source tagged to date, helping retailers protect more of what's in store. Setting a retail industry milestone with Sensormatic merchandise source tagging, the program has also achieved seven years of consecutive growth since 2011. Tyco's program is the largest in the industry, assisting the world's top retailers to secure the most popular consumer and apparel items. Additionally, source tagging can help reduce shrink by standardizing product-level protection, while safeguarding virtually every product category.



The company's program encompasses source application of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) one-time use labels and reusable hard tags. Today, the majority of Sensormatic labels are applied by product manufacturers or packaging companies at the source instead of in stores. Sensormatic source tagging helps retailers drive sales as merchandise arrives "retail-ready" for immediate placement on the sales floor. The program also enables sales associates to focus on customers instead of the manual application of security tags in-store.



With Tyco Retail Solutions' global presence and data-driven Sensormatic Source Tagging as a Service (STaaS) program, retailers receive cost effective and comprehensive merchandise protection with immediate results through a Tyco-managed collaboration. Some record-setting Sensormatic source tagging milestones include:



-- A quickly-growing and just over 2 year old program, STaaS enables retailers to focus on the right items to tag as well as suppliers with the greatest impact to help drive sales up, shrink down and labor savings -- Over 63 billion consumer products tagged worldwide, helping retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers reduce shrink and achieve consistent tagging compliance -- Over 40 million meat products protected last year with an embedded microwave-safe label, helping safeguard this top theft category -- Over 10 billion visible hard tags source applied on high theft apparel items, saving retailers millions of hours in tagging merchandise -- 5 billion Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart hard tags recirculated, delivering secure item-level visibility for better inventory management -- Over 400 million sewn-on labels applied annually, enabling more discrete tagging of luxury apparel and textile products



"We are proud to partner with leading global retailers and manufacturers in mutually growing the Sensormatic source tagging program," said Tony D'Onofrio, chief customer officer, Tyco Retail Solutions. "With over 50 years pioneering new technologies, Sensormatic is the brand that retailers trust for quality and innovation. Our recirculated RFID-enabled hard tags are gaining momentum with retailers as a cost effective and eco-friendly approach for deploying full scale apparel RFID programs."



About Tyco Retail Solutions



