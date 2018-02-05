SBTech Product Showcase - ICE 2018

LONDON, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Guide to SBTech showcase to provide visitors with full rundown of product range and features being presented at ICE 2018

SBTech will once again be showcasing its range of market-leading products to the betting and gaming sector at ICE 2018.

For this reason, the group has put together the following guide for members of the press and industry delegates wanting to find out more about our products and services, and which SBTech executives they can contact for further information.

Visitors can reach the relevant points of contact through the SBTech press office. Alternatively, they can simply turn up at the SBTech stand (S3-110), ask for them, and the team will do its utmost to ensure they meet them.

SBTech ICE 2018 Product Showcase Guide

Personalisation - new products and features: APIs, Add2Bet, Action Betting

SBTech has been pushing the boundaries of its tech platform to launch new products and features and harness the opportunities of personalisation through Add2Bet, Action Betting and a number of other new features and upgrades.

Contacts: Ian Bradley, Chief Product Officer/Greg Karaolis, Head of Innovation

Case studies & growth: SBTech and its clients

SBTech has grown massively over the past few years, as have many of its clients. Find out how and why this has happened.

Contacts: Andrew Cochrane, Chief Commercial Officer/Tom Light, Senior VP of Business Development

Chameleon 360 iGaming Platform, Casino Hub

SBTech is much more than just a sportsbook platform. As a group, it offers a full sports and casino platform solution with fully managed or flexible integration when it comes to risk management and trading.

Contacts: Josh Shoham, Head of Platform/Doina Stefanescu, Head of Casino/ Ifran Parvez, Head of Analysis/Greg Karaolis, Head of Innovation

Responsive launch

Responsive designs have been launched across all platforms - web, mobile and tablet - to ensure uniformity of content delivery and best-in-class user experience.

Contacts: Yoni Hersckovitz, Product Lead Manager/Ian Bradley, Chief Product Officer/ Greg Karaolis, Head of Innovation

Retail

Retail betting solutions are an integral part of the SBTech product range and omni-channel offering. With rollouts in Belgium, Poland and Romania, the group has major plans for its retail division in 2018.

Contacts: Gurpal Benning, Retail Product Manager/Dario Fruk, Head of Retail

Managed Services

Whether an operator is looking for acquisition, CRM, fraud and risk management or compliance and regulatory services, SBTech's Managed Services will provide them with the right package to leave them free to focus on their core skills.

Contact: Ron Zlluf, VP Managed Services

SBtech will unveil a new product that will revolutionize the sports betting industry at 2pm - Tuesday 6th February at the SBTech stand (S3-110)

About SBTech

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of online and retail sports betting and gaming solutions in regulated markets across the world. SBTech leads the way in providing innovative, flexible and powerful solutions thanks its world-class sportsbook, unrivalled in-play betting, complete omni-channel offering and unique Chameleon360 iGaming platform.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

For all press enquiries, please contact:



Jake Pollard, Communications Director

Tel: +44-7462-453-492

Email: jake@sbtech.com