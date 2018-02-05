Gledhow Investments PLC - Grant of Options

Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow' or the "Company')

GRANT OF OPTIONS

5 February 2018

The Company announces that it has granted 6,000,000 options ("Options') over ordinary shares of 1pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares'). The Options are being granted to the Directors and Company Secretary of the Company as an incentivisation arrangement and may be exercised at any time up to the fifth anniversary from the date of this announcement. The Options are exercisable at a price of 1 pence per Ordinary Share, being the current mid-price per share as at the date of this announcement. The Options equate to 12.24 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company. Following this grant, Guy Miller has 2,500,000 Options in total, Geoffrey Melamet has 1,000,000 Options in total and Brett Miller has 2,500,000 Options in total.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc)