The Swedish Energy Agency has granted SEK 146 million to support Northvolt Labs' large-scale battery manufacturing plant in Västerås, Sweden. Project already secured financial backing from ABB, Vestas and Scania.Northvolt's planned €4 billion large-scale lithium-ion battery production facility in Sweden has received yet more financial backing, this time in the form of a SEK 146 million (approximately €15 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten). This is the fourth sizable tranche of financial backing for the project, following ABB's initial support, wind giant Vestas' €10 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...