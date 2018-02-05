DERMALOG: Market Leader for Biometric Border Control "Made in Germany"

HAMBURG, Germany, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

More travelers, shorter check-in times and increasing cost pressure - in times of globalization, cross-border traffic is challenging the authorities. The biometrics specialist DERMALOG offers efficient and secure solutions to meet these challenges.

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, based in Hamburg, offers state-of-the-art biometric recognition systems to make airport and other border controls safer and more efficient. Biometrics can make an important contribution to significantly speeding up and simplifying passenger handling, for example with facial or fingerprint recognition.

Twelve states, including Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Cambodia, Algeria and Brunei, are already relying on DERMALOG's solutions to monitor their national borders. The company's fingerprint scanners are also in use at German airports and at border crossings in Switzerland and the Netherlands. This makes DERMALOG Europe's leading provider of border control systems.

The core of the DERMALOG solution is a so-called Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The multimodal system cannot only match fingerprints but also additional biometric features such as facial or iris patterns. This makes DERMALOG ABIS much more reliable than solutions that only check one identifier.

Especially for border control at airports, DERMALOG has developed the DERMALOG Self Registration Kiosk and the DERMALOG Gate. Equipped with latest camera and scanner technology, travelers can be checked fully automated. The portfolio is complemented by video surveillance systems with integrated face recognition. If monitoring from the airspace is required, the DERMALOG technology can also be integrated in drones.

DERMALOG will present its solutions in detail at the 21st European Police Congress on 6 and 7 February in Berlin. Visitors will find the company at stand 23, level B. For more information, visit http://www.dermalog.com.

