

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) are the companies in race for the Pfizer's consumer business unit, as other pharma giants have reportedly withdrawn from the bidding process.



In October 2017, Pfizer announced that the company is reviewing strategic alternatives for its Consumer Healthcare business. The company then said a range of options will be considered, including a full or partial separation of the Consumer Healthcare business from Pfizer through a spin-off, sale or other transaction, and a decision would be made during 2018.



Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is one of the largest OTC health care products businesses in the world with 2016 revenues of approximately $3.4 billion, operating in more than 90 countries globally.



