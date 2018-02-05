Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Analysis 2016-2017 and Forecasts to 2022 - Increasing Number of Reimbursement Policies for Treatment

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Analysis by Therapeutic Class (Tumor Necrosis Factor-inhibitors, Interleukin-inhibitors, Vitamin D analogues), by Treatment (Topicals, Systemic, Biologics) And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global psoriasis therapeutics market is expected to be valued at USD 21.4 billion by 2022.

The increasing number of reimbursement policies for treatment, advanced diagnostic tools, rising disease awareness and improved technological systems are likely to increase the adoption of therapeutics.

Additionally, the rising prevalence and incidence of psoriasis is anticipated to fuel the market growth. The condition has neither exact causes nor treatments to cure. Certain environmental and genetic factors may trigger the disease onset. Most treatments for the condition target to decelerate the severity of the disease by stopping the keratinocyte hyperproliferation. The disease symptoms can be managed by following a healthy lifestyle.

Psoriasis can be classified into five types: Plaque, Guttate, Inverse, Pustular and Erythrodermic. The types vary in characterization of lesions and location of the body affected. Plaque psoriasis is the commonest and erythrodermic psoriasis is the rarest type of psoriasis affecting patients all over the world.

The prevalence of psoriasis has seen a gradual increase over the years across the different geographical locations. This increase in prevalence can be related to lifestyle changes, environmental and genetic factors triggering the condition and its implications. This could also be related to the resistance or declining response to therapies for controlling the disease.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Tumor Necrosis Factor-inhibitors dominated the market in 2016 owing to its higher usage by healthcare practitioners and easy availability.

TNF-inhibitors are likely to lose market shares over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IL-inhibitor therapy over conventional TNF-inhibitors

Interleukin-inhibitors is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of over 19.0% over the forecast period because of improved safety and efficacy profiles of Interleukin-inhibiting drugs.

The U.S is the dominant regional market.in the psoriasis space in terms of revenue in 2016 due to the increasing number of patients seeking treatment and presence of well-established healthcare services.

Japan is expected to be the fastest growing region over the next decade with a lucrative CAGR from 2016 to 2022 due to growing awareness about the disease among the people.

Some of the key players in this industry are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca and Celgene Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.2.1 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

2.2 Global Market Overview

2.3 Product Pipeline

2.4 Competitive Landscape

2.5 Market Outlook

2.6 Market Snapshot, 2016



Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Primer

3.2 Epidemiology by indications

3.3 Current prevalence rate and numbers for 7 major markets (U.S., Japan, EU5)

3.4 Current incidence rate and numbers for 7 major markets (U.S., Japan, EU5)

3.5 Forecast prevalence and incidence for 7 major markets (U.S., Japan, EU5)



Chapter 4 Global Market Overview

4.1 Introduction and Market Overview

4.2 Patent Expiry Analysis

4.3 Drivers and Challenges

4.4 M&A, Deal Landscape (2013-2017 YTD)

4.5 Pricing and Reimbursement Environment

4.6 Biosimilar Evolution (India, China, South Korea)

4.7 Emerging Markets

4.8 SWOT Analysis



Chapter 5 Product Pipeline

5.1 Pipeline Landscape

5.2 Promising Drug Candidates in Pipeline



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 AbbVie Inc.

6.2 Amgen, Inc.

6.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.4 Novartis AG

6.5 Eli Lilly and Company

6.6 AstraZeneca

6.7 Celgene Corporation



Chapter 7 Market Outlook

7.1 What the future holds

7.2 Winners and Losers

7.3 Emerging Companies

7.4 The road ahead



