Safer Internet Day on 6 February: Free MOOC by Prof. Christoph Meinel from Hasso Plattner Institute Explains 'Internet Security for Beginners'

The latest, free MOOC (massive open online course) on offer from Hasso Plattner Institute will highlight recent microprocessor security vulnerabilities, such as Meltdown and Spectre, and cyberattack defense. Many more areas will be covered in the course, titled, "Internet Security for Beginners," which starts on February 26, 2018 and will be held in English. Open to all Internet users worldwide, the course is at openHPI, the learning platform of the institute founded by SAP co-founder Prof. Hasso Plattner. No previous knowledge is required to take part. The course instructor is HPI's Director, Prof. Christoph Meinel. Register online at: https://open.hpi.de/courses/intsec2018.

"In this course we show users how to protect themselves from the risks of the Internet, and also what they should know when perusing the Internet, for instance when shopping online," the computer scientist said. Participants will learn about the typical forms of malware, the goals of hackers, and how-from the attacker's point of view-users themselves represent the most vulnerable target in the Internet. "We also look at mobile use," Meinel said. The course will, for example, shed light on the tracks smartphone users leave in their wake when using the Internet, and who can get control of their activities.

When the German Hasso Plattner Institute began its Internet offer https://open.hpi.de , the learning platform established HPI as a pioneer in the field among German scientific institutes. Since that time, openHPI has been providing free access to the latest university knowledge in the rapidly evolving fields of information technology and innovation.

Those who want to watch a selection of course videos on the go without an Internet connection (such as on a plane), can now gain access via the openHPI app for iPhones or iPads.

Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) in Potsdam is a leading non-profit provider of massive open online courses and Germany's university excellence center for digital engineering (https://hpi.de). With its bachelor's and master's degree programs in "IT Systems Engineering," the Faculty of Digital Engineering, established jointly by HPI and the University of Potsdam, offers an especially practical and engineering-oriented study program in computer science that is unique throughout Germany. At present, more than 500 students are enrolled in the program. HPI consistently earns a top-notch place in the CHE University Ranking. The HPI School of Design Thinking is Europe's first innovation school for university students. It is based on the Stanford model of the d.school and offers 240 places annually for a supplementary study. At HPI there are currently thirteen professors and over 50 guest professors and lecturers. HPI conducts research noted for its high standard of excellence in its IT topic areas. PhD candidates carry out research at the HPI Research School in Potsdam and its branches in Cape Town, Haifa, Nanjing and at the recently opened office in New York. The focus of HPI's teaching and research is on the foundations and applications of large, highly complex and networked IT systems. In addition, HPI concentrates on the development and research of user-oriented innovations for all areas of life.

