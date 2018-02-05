UTRECHT, The Netherlands, 2018-02-05 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics (Biclonics), today announced that the Company's management will participate at four upcoming investor conferences in February, including:



-- BioCapital Europe 2018 -- Mark Throsby, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, will present on February 6, 2018 at 3:20 p.m. CET in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's 2018 Orphan Drug Day -- Hui Liu, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, and John Crowley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host meetings with investors at the conference on February 13, 2018 in New York City. -- Leerink Partners' 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference -- Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on February 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City. -- RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference -- Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York City.



A live webcast of Merus' presentations at the Leerink and RBC conferences on will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Merus N.V. Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 combination trial in two metastatic breast cancer populations. MCLA-128 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Europe in gastric, ovarian, endometrial and NSCL cancers. Merus' second most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-117, is being developed in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also has a pipeline of proprietary bispecific antibody candidates in preclinical development, including MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, as well as MCLA-145, which is designed to bind to PD-L1 and a non-disclosed second immunomodulatory target, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation.



