Market Sell-Off Means New Opportunity
The world is not ending, folks, despite the Dow plummeting 660 points on Friday. The stock market is clearly adjusting after what was a ridiculous January, when the NASDAQ was up over 8.5% at one point prior to the selling.
The reading of the VIX broke above 17 on Friday after drifting at the 10 level for months, as the so-called "fear factor gauge" drove higher on heightened stock market anxiety.
Chart courtesy of .
