Biomass-based renewable energy and forestry management company Active Energy announced on Monday that its first commercial 'CoalSwitch' plant in the US state of Utah would be officially opened this week. The AIM-traded firm explained that the plant would be fully operational this week, and would produce its biomass fuel product CoalSwitch in accordance with client specifications. Once produced, the CoalSwitch would be prepared for delivery under the initial offtake agreements already in place. ...

