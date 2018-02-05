Mineral exploration and development company Bezant announced on Monday that it has raised £0.6m before expenses through a subscription and placing of 133,333,333 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.45p per share. The AIM-traded firm said the fundraising comprised a placing, which was oversubscribed, of 126,436,773 new ordinary shares via the company's broker, Peterhouse Corporate Finance, and a subscription for a further 6,896,560 new ordinary shares, both at the issue price, with certain ...

