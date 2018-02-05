Eurozone retail volumes fell month-on-month at the end of last year, but rose as expected on a year-on-year basis. Retail sales in the eurozone fell 1.1% month-on-month in December after a strong prior month was revised up to 2.0% from 1.5% but worse than the 1.0% that had been forecast. The main drag was from falling sales in clothing and electronic equipment, which suggested the monthly difference was heavily influenced by Black Friday sales in November, though sales of food and fuel also ...

