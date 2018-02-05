Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Matthews International's Quarterly Sales Grew 6%; EPS Soared 244%

Stock Monitor: Shutterfly Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Matthews International Corp. (NASDAQ: MATW) ("Matthews"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MATW. Matthews reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 25, 2018. The casket and memorial manufacturer outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and raised its non-GAAP earnings guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Matthews Intl. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SFLY

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Matthews International most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MATW

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Matthews' consolidated sales totaled $369.5 million, up 6% compared to sales of $349.0 million for Q1 FY17. The y-o-y improvement in sales was attributed to impact of recent acquisitions, higher sales of marking products, and cremation equipment, and favorable changes in foreign currency rates. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' expectations by $13.66 million.

Matthews' consolidated operating profit was $17.9 million for Q1 FY18 compared to $19.1 million in Q1 FY17. The decrease in operating income primarily reflected higher intangible amortization expense related to recent acquisitions, the impact of lower sales in the North America and Europe brand markets and a decline in memorial and casket sales volumes.

For Q1 FY18, Matthews reported net income of $35.2 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.32 per share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included favorable impact of recent acquisitions including continued acquisition synergy realization, a reduction in acquisition-related charges, and preliminary estimated benefits from recent US Federal tax regulation changes. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Matthews' earnings were $0.64 per share for Q1 FY18 compared to $0.66 per share in Q1 FY17, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.61 per share.

Matthews International's Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, sales for the SGK Brand Solutions segment grew 9.1% to $191.8 million compared to $175.8 million in Q1 FY17. The increase principally resulted from higher sales in the segment's UK and Asia/Pacific markets, the benefit of recent acquisitions, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates which had a favorable impact of $6.0 million on the segment's sales. In the reported quarter, operating profit for the SGK Brand Solutions segment was $3.2 million compared to $4.2 million for the year ago same period. The decrease in segment's operating profit reflected lower sales, excluding the impact of acquisitions and an increase of approximately $1.5 million in intangible amortization.

For Q1 FY18, Matthews' sales from the Industrial Technologies segment jumped 18.9% to $32.8 million compared to $27.6 million in Q1 FY17, driven by higher sales of marking products as well as recent acquisitions. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact of $530,000 on the segment's sales in the reported quarter. Operating profit for the industrial technology segment for Q1 FY18 was $318,000 compared to $506,000 for Q1 FY17, as the benefit of higher sales were offset by an increase in intangible amortization related to recently completed acquisitions and investments in the segment's product development project.

During Q1 FY18, the Memorialization segment sales were marginally lower at $144.9 million compared to $145.6 million in Q1 FY17. Higher sales of cremation equipment and related products were offset by lower sales volumes of caskets and memorials, reflecting an estimated decline in US casketed deaths. Memorialization segment's operating profit for the reported quarter was $14.5 million compared to $14.4 million in the year earlier quarter. The increase in the segment's operating profit reflected the benefit of acquisition synergies and other productivity initiatives and higher cremation equipment sales.

Outlook

Matthews announced that it is raising its expectations for fiscal 2018, and it is targeting an increase in the Company's non-GAAP earnings per share of better than 10% over fiscal 2017, attributed to improving trends in its operations and order backlogs and the impact of current acquisitions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Matthews International's stock dropped 1.98%, ending the trading session at $54.40.

Volume traded for the day: 217.71 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 159.21 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.45%; and year-to-date - up 3.03%

After last Friday's close, Matthews International's market cap was at $1.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.51.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Personal Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors