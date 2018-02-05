Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Marten Transport's EPS Soared 687%

Stock Monitor: Covenant Transportation Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Marten's operating revenue improved 5.9% to $182.8 million compared to $172.7 million for Q4 2016. Excluding fuel surcharges, the Company's operating revenue improved 3.9% to $163.4 million in the reported quarter versus $157.4 million for the prior year's same quarter. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $177.55 million.

For the full year FY17, Marten's operating revenue grew 4.0% to $698.1 million compared to $671.1 million for FY16. Excluding fuel surcharges, the Company's operating revenue improved 2.1% to $631.0 million for FY17 from $617.9 million for FY16.

During Q4 2017, Marten's operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue was 92.2% compared to 91.6% for Q4 2016. The Company's operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, was 91.2% for the reported quarter versus 90.8% for the year earlier comparable quarter.

Marten reported a net income of $65.1 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a deferred income tax benefit of $56.5 million related to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Excluding that benefit, the Company's net income improved 3.7% to $8.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the reported quarter, and was in-line with market estimates of $0.16 per share.

For FY17, Marten posted a net income of $90.3 million, or $1.65 per diluted share. Excluding the deferred income tax benefit, the Company's net income improved 1.1% to $33.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for FY17 from $33.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Marten's Truckload segment's total revenue came in at $97.6 million, up 1.1% compared to $96.6 million for Q4 2016. The segment's operating income came in at $7.08 million for the reported quarter versus $7.04 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

For Q4 2017, Marten's Dedicated segment's revenue advanced 6.4% to $42.95 million compared to $40.36 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income fell to $3.00 million for the reported quarter versus $4.59 million in the year earlier same quarter.

Marten's Intermodal segment's revenue surged 23.6% to $22.43 million in Q4 2017 compared to $18.15 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income soared 45.6% to $2.53 million for the reported quarter versus $1.78 million in the year ago comparable period.

During Q4 2017, Marten's Brokerage segment's revenue totaled $19.76 million, up 12.4% compared to $17.59 million for Q4 2016. The segment's operating income soared 47.6% to $1.73 million for the reported quarter versus $1.17 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Cash Matters

Marten improved its balance sheet position with $15.8 million in cash at the end of FY17 compared to $7.9 million in debt at the beginning of the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Marten Transport's stock was marginally down 0.43%, ending the trading session at $23.35.

Volume traded for the day: 307.64 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 262.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.80%; previous three-month period - up 19.44%; past twelve-month period - up 71.82%; and year-to-date - up 15.02%

After last Friday's close, Marten Transport's market cap was at $1.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Trucking industry.

