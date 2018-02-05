

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth accelerated in December after easing in the previous two months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 13.4 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 11.8 percent spike in November.



Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 10.3 percent annually in December and those of non-food products surged by 15.8 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased 1.3 percent from November, when it rose by 0.9 percent.



