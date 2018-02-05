Metso Corporation: Metso's metal recycling solutions gained market share globally in 2017

Metso's metal recycling solutions gained market share globally in 2017

Metso Corporation's press release on February 5, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. EET

Metso experienced substantial growth in orders for its industry-leading metal recycling solutions during 2017. The orders further expand Metso's installed base globally, including major orders for China and Europe. Several orders were delivered also in Asia-Pacific and the US. The customers range from large, multinational scrapyards and leading players in the steel industry, to local, family-run metal waste scrap processors.

The deliveries cover the whole metal recycling product portfolio, including shears, balers and shredders. A large part of the orders were scrap shears, ranging from the small and mid-sized N-series shears, to the heavy-duty EtaCut scrap shears, which are designed especially for scrapyards, steelworks and foundries.

Caption: New NIS Shear (N-Series Inclined Shear) is a gravity fed shear with fully automatic operation. It is suited especially for overlength feed stock and processing re-bar.

"I am proud to say that Metso is a known and trusted supplier among metal recycling customers globally. Our product offering is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, and our market position is strong. During the 2017, the global metal recycling market started to recover after the prolonged downturn, and customers are starting to invest to improve process efficiency and productivity. The improved scrap prices have been instrumental in that," says Uffe Hansen, President, Recycling business at Metso.

All orders have been booked in Metso's orders received starting from the first quarter of 2017, with subsequent quarterly bookings in 2017. The total value of the orders and customer names are not being disclosed.

Decades of experience in metal recycling

Metso's product offering for metal recycling covers a wide range of efficient solutions for the fragmentation, compaction and separation of virtually every type of metal scrap. Through the LindemannTM, Texas ShredderTM and N-SeriesTM product lines, Metso offers a full range of pre-shredders, shredders, shears, balers, and briquetters, along with the capability to develop custom solutions for customers' ferrous and non-ferrous scrap separation processing needs. Metso's solutions are designed with state-of-the-art technology and the highest safety standards to help drive sustainable improvements in performance and profitability in our customers' businesses.

Caption: Lindemann EtaCut II is the new energy efficient generation of heavy duty scrap shears, which are designed especially for scrap yards, steelworks and foundries.

Metso continuously strives to bring the right technology and services to ensure expanded value for our customers' processes and more profit for their business.

In June 2017, Metso was recognized as the Scrap Equipment Provider of the Year by American Metal Market. American Metal Market's Awards for Steel Excellence is one of the most prestigious and recognized awards programs for the global steel industry.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

For further information, please contact:

Uffe Hansen, President, Recycling business area, Metso. Tel. + 45 76266400, Email: uffe.hansen@metso.com (mailto:uffe.hansen@metso.com)



Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)





metso-lindemann -etacutII (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2166006/833526.jpg)

Metso_NIS_ (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2166006/833525.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

