

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.12 billion, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $1.06 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $5.45 billion. This was up from $5.24 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.45 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX