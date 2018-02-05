Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: American Water Works Has Raised Dividend for 9 Years in a Row; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 06, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 05, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on American Water Works Co., Inc. (NYSE: AWK) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 06, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 05, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on AWK:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AWK

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On December 08, 2017, American Water Works announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.415 per share of common stock, payable on March 01, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of February 07, 2018.

American Water's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.00% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.36% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for nine consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

American Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.55 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, American Water Works is forecasted to report earnings of $3.28 for the next year, which is substantially higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.66 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, American Water Works' cash and cash equivalents totaled $93.0 million compared to $75.0 million as on December 31, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $986 million compared to $945 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for American Water

On January 16, 2018, American Water Works announced an update to its previously issued earnings guidance, which includes estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

American Water Works is forecasting FY18 GAAP EPS, including the estimated impacts of the TCJA in the range of $3.22 to $3.32 per diluted share. This is the same GAAP EPS guidance range the Company had provided in its initial guidance issued on December 11, 2017, which did not include anticipated impacts of tax reform legislation.

For the 2018-2022 period, including the estimated impacts of the TCJA, American Water's is forecasting long-term adjusted EPS Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% to 10%, projected capital expenditures of $8.0 billion to $8.6 billion, and dividend growth expected at the high-end of the Company's long-term adjusted EPS CAGR target.

As part of American Water Works' 2018-2022 long-term guidance, the Company does not plan to issue additional equity during this period under normal operating conditions.

About American Water Works Co., Inc.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water Works is the largest and most geographically diverse US publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The Company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, American Water Works' stock slightly dropped 0.76%, ending the trading session at $81.22.

Volume traded for the day: 1.10 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.04 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.71%; and past twelve-month period - up 11.28%

After last Friday's close, American Water Works' market cap was at $14.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Water Utilities industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors