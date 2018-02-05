Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Orange Business Services to Acquire Enovacom to Strengthen E-Health Portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ORAN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 02, 2018, the Company announced that, on behalf of its health subsidiary Orange Healthcare, it has struck an agreement to acquire Enovacom, a leading player in e-health. The financial details of the agreement remained undisclosed. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Orange S.A. most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ORAN

Details of the Deal

The deal is subject to certain customary conditions and regulatory approvals, and is likely to close within the next few weeks. Following the acquisition, Enovacom will become a subsidiary of Orange Business Services and will be operationally attached to Orange Healthcare, under the management of Elie Lobel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orange Business Services. Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia will continue to hold the position of Deputy Chief Executives of Enovacom.

Acquisition will Strengthen Orange's Growth Strategy in Healthcare Market

This acquisition is a key step in Orange Healthcare's growth. Orange Healthcare, in addition to its infrastructure and certified healthcare data hosting solutions, wants to develop innovative solutions that will enable healthcare players to communicate with each other and stay in contact with patients throughout their treatment. Enovacom will assist the Company to achieve the goal of digitalization and streamlining of care in healthcare industry.

Incorporating the skills of Enovacom will enable Orange Business Services to move up the value chain to offer more comprehensive e-health solutions to its customers and in particular to hospitals. The acquisition will strengthen the Company's growth strategy in the healthcare market, especially under the Territorial Hospital Groups (Groupements Hospitaliers de Territoire) reform, which has made communication between hospitals and equipment interoperability a major issue.

Enovacom's Customers to Benefit from Orange's Wide-Ranging Skills

Commenting on the acquisition, Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia, stated that by joining forces with Orange Healthcare, Enovacom's customers will benefit from the Orange Group's wide-ranging skills and capacity to innovate in cloud computing, communication infrastructure, security, connected objects, and customer experience. Through this deal, Enovacom will continue to grow with respect for and in the interest of its employees.

Orange's Acquisition Deal in 2017

In October 2017, Orange's subsidiary, Network Related Services, signed a contract to acquire 63.98% of the capital of Business & Decision, a global consulting and systems integration group, from the majority shareholders - the Bensabat family and Christophe Dumoulin. The acquisition of this majority stake was made in cash on the basis of a maximum price of €7.93 per share. The agreement was previously announced in May 2017 and was expected to close in 2018.

About Orange S.A.

Established in 1988, Orange (formerly known as France Telecom) provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle-East. The Company is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Enovacom

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Marseille, France, Enovacom is dedicated to developing innovative healthcare software, enabling the exchange and sharing of patient data. Enovacom products can be found in over 1,500 hospitals and other healthcare centers across Europe, helping these facilities to safeguard private and confidential data.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Orange S.A.'s stock declined 2.38%, ending the trading session at $17.67.

Volume traded for the day: 368.15 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 298.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.55%; previous three-month period - up 7.29%; past twelve-month period - up 14.29%; and year-to-date - up 1.55%

After last Friday's close, Orange S.A.'s market cap was at $48.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 84.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Foreign industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors