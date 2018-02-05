Active-Investors: Wired News - Nokia Announces Agreement with Deutsche Telekom and Hamburg Port Authority; Set to Collaborate in 5G Research in Industrial Environment

Stock Monitor: Motorola Solutions Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Nokia views this project as a step to intensify and implement its test on 5G application in an industrial setting, where such setting requires a telecommunications network which is highly reliable and secure, and at the same instance, should be able to support a diverse range of services and applications. The project partners, according to Nokia, are currently testing if these services, each of which come with specific network demands, are reliably working on just one mobile network infrastructure. The task can be executed by using dedicated virtual networks, also known as "network slices', in the 5G testbed.

Network slicing, according to Nokia, is a key architectural feature of 5G, enabling networks to dynamically and flexibly adapt to the requirements from different applications. Nokia added that the trial in Hamburg would test several network slices under "live' conditions in an industrial setting for the first time in Germany.

Each of these would further support a specific service, such as separate virtual networks that would be used to control traffic lights and to transmit environmental measurement data. The Port of Hamburg, being a logistics hub and a touristic attraction, would deliver an environment for testing multiple use cases that would place very different demands onto a 5G network. For example, the Port Authority would leverage mobile communications to manage traffic lights within the port area, in addition to collecting and processing environmental measurement data in real-time. Moreover, virtual reality applications could be applied to monitor critical infrastructure such as water-gates and construction areas, thus enhancing safety in the port.

The 5G Story

5G, according to project partners, is the communications standard for the future. Being an evolutionary network concept that integrates fixed networks and mobile communications, 5G is expected to further increase in bandwidth or speed, and support a wide variety of applications, with completely different requirements in terms of speed, response times, security, and capacity. According to the Company, the two-year research project - "5G MoNArch' (5G Mobile Network Architecture for diverse services, use cases, and applications in 5G and beyond) - would turn 5G mobile architecture concepts into practice.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 01, 2018, Nokia reported its Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 financial results, where the Company's net sales advanced 5%, with a 2% growth in its Network business and an 80% growth in Nokia Technologies. The Company stated that the 2% net sales growth in the Networks business was driven by IP Networks and Applications and by Ultra Broadband Networks, while the Nokia Technologies' 80% net sales increase was attributed to new license agreements.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Nokia's stock ended the trading session flat at $5.40.

Volume traded for the day: 33.16 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 14.82 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.80%; previous three-month period - up 9.31%; past twelve-month period - up 12.03%; and year-to-date - up 15.88%

After last Friday's close, Nokia's market cap was at $31.41 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors