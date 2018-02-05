Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Worth $49.7 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmanaged print services marketis expected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Managed print services provide accurate monitoring of print resources through clearly defined mechanism and analysis. MPS providers emphasize modernization and continuous improvement in their offerings but few communicate the business value of MPS. Enhancing the use of analytics and cloud computing will boost the market over the forecast period.

Cloud-based deployment mode is expected to hold the largest share of managed print services market over the forecast period. High cost effectiveness with the deployment of managed print services are changing the aspects of conventional IT model. Cloud-based deployment holds the maximum market share as it offers businesses to remotely access their documents and data on the cloud while hybrid deployment mode is expected to be the fastest growing mode of deployment over the next few years.

Large enterprises segment is anticipated to dominate the managed print services market over the forecast period. They are mainly prone to malware, threats, spams and others security concerns. To avoid these, they are focused on managing their operations and processes. Thus, dominating the managed print services market in the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size, Growth & Trend Analysis Report, By Channel, By Deployment, By Organization, By Application (BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global managed print services market accounted for USD 26.72 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025

The North America market hold the largest share in the managed print services market in 2016. The growing startups, heavy demand for managed print services, and favorable government regulations drive the North America managed print services market.

Grand View Research has segmented the managed print services market report on the basis channel, deployment, organization, application and region:

Managed Print Services Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Printers/Copiers Manufacturers System Integrators Independent Software Vendors

Managed Print Services Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) On Premises Cloud based Hybrid

Managed Print Services Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Managed Print Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) BFSI Education Government Healthcare Industrial Manufacturing Retail & Consumer goods Telecom & IT Others

Managed Print Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC South America Brazil Rest of South America Middle East & Africa



