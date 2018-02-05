Bell Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Outstanding Leadership in the Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry

Bell Total Connect provides a cost-effective, scalable cloud communications solution for businesses of all sizes and industries

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Hosted IP Telephony and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Bell with the 2017 Canadian Market Leadership Award for its robust cloud communications offering and effective growth strategy.

"Bell has maintained its market leadership position in the Canadian hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market for three consecutive years, which is a testament to its visionary strategy, industry-leading technologies, and strong brand," said Elka Popova, VP of Digital Transformation.

Bell's flagship business voice product, Bell Total Connect, offers mid-market and enterprise customers the high service performance, availability, and security they require when migrating critical communications to the cloud. This differentiates the solution from many early hosted IP telephony offerings that failed to deliver on customer expectations for quality and reliability. Bell ensures reliability through three geo-redundant data centers and multiple gateways located throughout Canada to provide redundant connectivity with the public switched telephone network.

Unlike many over-the-top solutions, Bell can also deliver Bell Total Connect over its industry-leading multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) network, which supports greater speed, manageability, and traffic prioritization to ensure greater quality of service.

Bell leverages other advanced technologies to ensure high service quality. Bell Total Connect is powered by BroadSoft's industry-leading BroadWorks platform, which supports hosted private branch exchange (PBX) functionality as well as an extensive set of other unified communications (UC) and collaboration capabilities. BroadWorks is scalable and allows easy integration of Bell Total Connect with third-party session initiation protocol (SIP)-based applications. Bell also recently enhanced Bell Total Connect with BroadSoft's new mobile app, UC-One Connect, which allows users to connect to their cloud PBX and UC features via Wi-Fi or the cellular data network using their mobile devices.

Bell Total Connect offers a comprehensive set of features and capabilities in tiered service bundles, making it cost-effective for a wide variety of companies, including small and medium-sized businesses. The solution integrates with third-party productivity and communications applications, including leading customer relationship management (CRM) software. Bell Total Connect can also be bundled with one of Bell's cloud contact center offerings, depending on number of agent seats and technology requirements. A bundled offering can help businesses consolidate bills and vendor management.

"Frost & Sullivan finds through its independent analysis that Bell effectively combines third-party technology with its own industry-leading network and service capabilities to differentiate from other hosted IP telephony and UCaaS competitors and deliver compelling value to Canadian businesses," said Popova.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Bell

Bell is the largest communications company in Canada, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home, and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE; NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day, and provides significant funding for mental health care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.348.1001

F: 210.348.1003

E: Samantha.Park@frost.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636413/Bell_Canada_Award.jpg