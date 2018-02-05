Global Osteoporosis Partnering Deals and Agreements Analysis 2010-2017

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Osteoporosis Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Summary:
- In-depth understanding of deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Comprehensive access to multiple deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies since 2010
- Insight into key deal terms included in contracts, where disclosed
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Features
- Trends in partnering deals
- Top deals by value
- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Therapy partnering trends in numbers
- Partnering in numbers - by year
- Partnering in numbers - most active
- Partnering in numbers - by industry sector
- Partnering in numbers - by deal type
- Partnering in numbers - by technology type
- Partnering in numbers - by stage of development
Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers
Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory
- Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z
- Partnering deals directory - by deal value
- Partnering deals directory - by industry sector
- Partnering deals directory - by deal type
- Partnering deals directory - by stage of development
- Partnering deals directory - by technology area
Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document
Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers
- M&A in numbers - by year
Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory
- M&A deals directory - by company A-Z
- M&A deals directory - by deal value
Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers
- Financing in numbers - by year
- Financing in numbers - by financing type
Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory
- Financing deals directory - by company A-Z
- Financing deals directory - by deal value
- Financing deals directory - by financing type
