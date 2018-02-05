Global Osteoporosis Partnering Deals and Agreements Analysis 2010-2017

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Osteoporosis Partnering 2010 to 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Osteoporosis Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Summary:



In-depth understanding of deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to multiple deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies since 2010

Insight into key deal terms included in contracts, where disclosed

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Features



Trends in partnering deals

Top deals by value

Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Therapy partnering trends in numbers



Partnering in numbers - by year

Partnering in numbers - most active

Partnering in numbers - by industry sector

Partnering in numbers - by deal type

Partnering in numbers - by technology type

Partnering in numbers - by stage of development

Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory



Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z

Partnering deals directory - by deal value

Partnering deals directory - by industry sector

Partnering deals directory - by deal type

Partnering deals directory - by stage of development

Partnering deals directory - by technology area

Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers



M&A in numbers - by year

Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory



M&A deals directory - by company A-Z

M&A deals directory - by deal value

Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers



Financing in numbers - by year

Financing in numbers - by financing type

Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory



Financing deals directory - by company A-Z

Financing deals directory - by deal value

Financing deals directory - by financing type

