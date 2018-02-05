Active-Investors: Wired News - BWX Technologies Wins Contract to Manufacture Seamless Tubes for Romania's Nuclear Power Plant

Stock Monitor: Esterline Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Scope and details of the contract

As per the terms of the contract BWX Technologies' subsidiary BWXT NEC will manufacture zircaloy-4 seamless tubes for SNN. SNN is a state-owned enterprise which generates electrical and thermal power and manufactures nuclear fuel. SNN also operates the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. The tenure of the contract is 4 years. SNN's subsidiary the Nuclear Fuel Factory uses zircaloy-4 seamless tubes in the production of CANDU® fuel. The Nuclear Fuel Factory is located in Mioveni, Arges District, Romania.

The zircaloy-4 seamless tubes for SNN will be manufactured at the Arnprior, Ontario, Canada tubing facility of BWXT. The Company has over 40 years' experience in the production of zircaloy-4 seamless tubes for CANDU® fuel. The Company is also a qualified supplier of the said tubes in Canadian and other international markets.

Commenting on being awarded the contract from SNN, John MacQuarrie, President of BWXT Canada Ltd and BWXT NEC, said:

"This contract is an important win for us because it demonstrates BWXT's international competiveness in the CANDU segment. We have decades of experience in producing tubing that meets the nuclear industry's rigorous requirements, and we are proud to be supplying our high-quality product to SNN."

About SNN's CNPP

SNN's Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant's (CNPP) Units 1 and 2, have an installed power capacity of 700 MW each. CNPP's two nuclear reactors cater to about 20% of Romania's energy demand. CNPP uses Canadian CANDU 6 technology with natural uranium as fuel and heavy water as moderator and cooling agent.

SNN's The Nuclear Fuel Factory was founded in 1992 and the plant is a licensed supplier approved by the AECL Canada as a CANDU 6 nuclear fuel supplier. It provides the fuel requirements for CNPP's Units 1 and 2

About BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Inc.

BWXT NEC is a subsidiary of BWXT Canada Ltd. with over 60 years of extensive experience and innovation in the supply of nuclear fuel and fuel channel components, services, equipment and parts for the CANDU® nuclear power industry. The Company's services include designing and supplying highly reliable nuclear equipment to fuel, inspect, and refurbish reactors. The Company has three main facilities in Ontario, Canada including Peterborough, Toronto, and Arnprior. The Company is supported by a skilled team of over 350 employees.

About BWX Technologies, Inc.

Lynchburg, Virginia-based BWX Technologies is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the US government. It provides technical, management and site services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities and supplies precision manufactured components, services and CANDU® fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. The Company's business units include BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. (manufactures naval nuclear reactors for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, for use in submarines and aircraft carriers), BWXT Technical Services Group, Inc. (provides management, operational, environmental and technical services for US government facilities and private industry), BWXT Nuclear Energy, Inc. (manufactures nuclear components for the nuclear power industry and also provides engineering, design, construction, inspection and repair services for commercial nuclear customers) and BWXT Canada Ltd (supplies the nuclear industry with the fuel, equipment, components, engineering and field services for CANDU® reactors). BWX Technologies joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen US Department of Energy and two NASA facilities. In December 2017, BWX Technologies JV Company was awarded the US Department of Energy's (DOE) 10-year, $1.39 billion Los Alamos Legacy Clean-up Contract.

The Company has nine major operating sites in the US and Canada and is supported by a team of approximately 6,100 employees.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, BWX Technologies' stock declined 1.13%, ending the trading session at $63.76.

Volume traded for the day: 359.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.42%; previous three-month period - up 5.63%; past twelve-month period - up 53.56%; and year-to-date - up 5.41%

After last Friday's close, BWX Technologies' market cap was at $6.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.06.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors