Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Applied Industrial Technologies' Sales Jumped 9.7%; EPS Surged 29.5%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Applied Industrial's net sales for the second quarter fiscal 2018 ended December 31, 2017, jumped 9.7% to $667.2 million, compared to $608.1 million in Q2 FY17. The overall sales increase for the reported quarter reflected a 0.9% increase from acquisition-related volume and favorable foreign currency translation of 0.8%. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $651 million.

During Q2 FY18, Applied Industrial's gross profit percentage came in at 28.2%, 13 basis points lower y-o-y. The Company's selling, distribution, and administrative expenses totaled 21.2% of sales for the reported quarter compared to 22.1% in the prior year's same quarter.

Applied Industrial's net income for Q2 FY18 surged 28.5% to $31.0 million from $24.1 million, and earnings per share rose 29.5% to $0.79 per share, compared to $0.61 per share in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's y-o-y earnings growth included a $0.02 per share net tax benefit primarily attributed to the combined impact of deferred tax remeasurement, transition tax, and tax rate reduction resulting from the recently enacted US federal tax reform. Applied Industrial's adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share, comfortably beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.71 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, Applied Industrial's sales in its service center-based distribution segment increased 8% on a y-o-y basis to $555.61 million. Acquisitions within this segment increased sales by 0.2%, and favorable foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.9%. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency translation, the segment's sales advanced 6.9% on a y-o-y basis, aided by positive growth in all businesses and geographies.

For Q2 FY18, Applied Industrial's sales from its US fluid power business segment climbed 19% on a y-o-y basis to $111.58 million. Acquisitions within this segment drove 5.1% of the sales increase. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, the segment's sales advanced 13.9% on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

During Q2 FY18, Applied Industrial's cash generated from operating activities was $11.7 million, $8 million higher than Q2 FY17, despite program related inventory increases. On a year-to-date basis, the Company's cash generated from operating activities was $21.2 million compared to $45.7 million in the year ago corresponding period as a result of higher volume-driven receivable and inventory levels.

During Q2 FY18, Applied Industrial repurchased 145,800 shares of its common stock in open market transactions at an average share price of $61.84 for a total of $9.0 million. Fiscal year-to-date, the Company has purchased 393,300 shares for a total of $22.8 million. At December 31, 2017, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase 1.056 million additional shares.

Applied Industrial's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of $0.01 per common share over the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2018.

Outlook

Applied Industrial raised its FY18 earnings per share guidance to a range between $3.40 and $3.50 per share, with sales anticipated to grow 6% to 7% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to recent performance, US tax reform, and continued favorable industrial markets. The Company's revised guidance includes approximately $0.11 EPS benefit from US tax reform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Applied Industrial's stock dropped 1.20%, ending the trading session at $74.20.

Volume traded for the day: 412.57 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 232.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.92%; previous three-month period - up 16.48%; past twelve-month period - up 22.24%; and year-to-date - up 8.96%

After last Friday's close, Applied Industrial's market cap was at $2.92 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.86.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry.

