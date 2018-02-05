Although official statistics report that grid-connected PV capacity reached 1.82 GW as of the end of December 2017, the completion of two large-scale projects totaling 215 MW in early January has raised Chile's total installed power to around 2.04 GW.Chile's cumulative installed solar PV power has reached around 1.829 GW at the end of last year, according to the December Monthly Report on renewables published by the country's National Energy Commission (CNE). The country's current accumulated power, however, has already exceeded 2 GW, as in early January two large solar plants were connected ...

