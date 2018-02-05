The new tender will be issued as soon as the ongoing tender for 180 MW of solar projects has concluded. The new round will select another 24 large-scale solar projects, and will be open to bidders that failed to qualify for Round 1.Lebanon's Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) will issue a tender for 360 MW of PV projects this year, as soon as the tender for 180 MW of solar, which is currently running, concludes. In a statement to pv magazine, the secretary of LCEC board, Rani Al Achkar specified that the new tender will select a total of 24 solar power projects. "This second round should give ...

