The parent company of SunPower and the French National Research Agency have launched a new initiative aimed at developing new plasma processing methods for semiconductors and solar PV.French oil and energy group, Total, which is the largest shareholder of U.S. solar module maker, SunPower, and the French National Research Agency, (CNRS) have announced the creation of the Industrial Research Chairs (IRC) ANR Pistol, a new research initiative aimed at developing new advanced processes for the treatment of plasma on semiconductors for solar PV and microelectronics applications. The four year project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...