BWA Group PLC - Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

5 February 2018

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA' or the "Company')

Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

On 21 December 2017, BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded investment company, announced, amongst other things, that it proposed to issue up to £300,000 in nominal amount of unlisted 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 (the "Loan Notes').

BWA is pleased to announce that it has now issued an initial tranche of £220,000 nominal of Loan Notes. Of these Loan Notes, £150,000 have been issued for cash and £70,000 have been issued to Bath Group Limited, a company which is wholly owned by Richard Battersby, Chairman of BWA, to settle amounts due to him from the Company's investee company, Mineralfields Group Limited ("Mineralfields'). Bath Group Limited also subscribed for £50,000 of Loan Notes in cash.

Interest on the Loan Notes will be paid at an annual rate of 4% in cash, with the remaining 10% being rolled up and convertible, along with the principal amount of the Loan Notes, into a maximum of 36,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company at a price of 0.5p per share.

The cash proceeds from the issue of the Loan Notes will provide working capital for BWA and allow the Company to make further investments in the Mineralfields project.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.