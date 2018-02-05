

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) announced that Jan Zijderveld has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Sheri McCoy, who previously announced her intention to retire from the Company and Board on March 31, 2018.



Zijderveld joins Avon from Unilever N.V./PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL), where he has had a 30-year career, living and working in seven countries across three continents. He most recently served as a member of Unilever's Executive Committee, and as President of Unilever's $14 billion European business.



As President of Europe, he was responsible for Unilever's largest operating business, encompassing 34 countries and 25,000 employees. He was also Non-Executive Chairman of Unilever's listed Indonesian business, with a market capitalisation in excess of $20 billion.



Prior to that, he successfully led a complex business, in a volatile region, as CEO of Unilever, Middle East and North Africa. Previously, he held a number of leadership positions across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, where he built his career in General Management, marketing, sales and distribution.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX