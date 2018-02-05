In the period 29 January 2018 to 2 February 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.1 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 254.0 million were bought back, equivalent to 84.7 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 5:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 29 January 2018 19,512 74.71 1,457,742 30 January 2018 21,951 73.80 1,619,984 31 January 2018 18,292 73.89 1,351,596 1 February 2018 19,512 74.17 1,447,205 2 February 2018 17,073 73.44 1,253,841 Accumulated during the period 96,340 74.01 7,130,367 Accumulated under the share 4,079,253 62.26 253,965,172 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,378,309 own shares, equivalent to 3.9 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





29 January 30 January 31 January 01 February 02 February 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 19.512 74,71 21.951 73,80 18.292 73,89 19.512 74,17 17.073 73,44 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 19.512 74,71 21.951 73,80 18.292 73,89 19.512 74,17 17.073 73,44 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----





29 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 74,71 ---------------------------------------------- 879 74,40 XCSE 20180129 9:14:33.870240 121 74,40 XCSE 20180129 9:14:33.890360 39 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:17:35.178248 19 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:17:35.178248 324 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:17:35.178248 275 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:17:47.234009 23 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:18:13.627553 126 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:18:13.628374 194 75,10 XCSE 20180129 14:18:13.648484 905 75,00 XCSE 20180129 14:59:13.560754 95 75,00 XCSE 20180129 14:59:13.590880 1.000 75,00 XCSE 20180129 15:47:07.950742 1.000 74,70 XCSE 20180129 15:47:08.562856 208 74,50 XCSE 20180129 15:57:02.207371 501 74,50 XCSE 20180129 15:57:06.098907 15 74,50 XCSE 20180129 15:57:28.879260 276 74,50 XCSE 20180129 15:58:08.162515 272 74,50 XCSE 20180129 16:06:21.357091 615 74,50 XCSE 20180129 16:06:21.357091 52 74,50 XCSE 20180129 16:06:21.357091 61 74,50 XCSE 20180129 16:06:21.357091 478 74,50 XCSE 20180129 16:22:43.036225 522 74,50 XCSE 20180129 16:22:43.036262 11.512 74,71 XCSE 20180129 16:25:30.554665



30 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 73,80 ---------------------------------------------- 233 74,10 XCSE 20180130 11:01:18.048512 145 74,10 XCSE 20180130 11:16:23.578615 622 74,10 XCSE 20180130 11:23:15.155406 426 74,10 XCSE 20180130 11:50:38.502942 426 74,10 XCSE 20180130 11:50:38.504067 148 74,10 XCSE 20180130 11:50:38.524178 770 74,00 XCSE 20180130 13:05:29.972194 230 74,00 XCSE 20180130 13:08:27.222656 838 73,90 XCSE 20180130 13:25:34.164340 162 73,90 XCSE 20180130 13:25:34.164376 761 73,70 XCSE 20180130 13:44:15.846627 239 73,70 XCSE 20180130 13:44:20.773317 1.000 73,80 XCSE 20180130 15:47:23.842016 85 73,60 XCSE 20180130 15:51:42.573187 309 73,60 XCSE 20180130 15:51:43.108081 606 73,60 XCSE 20180130 15:51:43.108118 630 73,60 XCSE 20180130 16:12:22.166152 370 73,60 XCSE 20180130 16:12:22.166152 1.000 73,40 XCSE 20180130 16:16:20.051640 12.951 73,80 XCSE 20180130 16:47:17.702558



31 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 18.292 73,89 ---------------------------------------------- 923 73,70 XCSE 20180131 10:22:34.079733 77 73,70 XCSE 20180131 10:22:34.079782 277 73,50 XCSE 20180131 10:41:26.546842 80 73,80 XCSE 20180131 11:42:08.170645 319 73,80 XCSE 20180131 11:43:42.430762 227 73,80 XCSE 20180131 11:43:45.060466 268 73,80 XCSE 20180131 11:43:50.063742 106 73,80 XCSE 20180131 11:43:56.283240 199 73,50 XCSE 20180131 11:46:50.454607 524 73,50 XCSE 20180131 11:47:43.213020 18 74,00 XCSE 20180131 16:06:50.815450 982 74,00 XCSE 20180131 16:06:50.815450 212 74,00 XCSE 20180131 16:14:43.399169 224 74,10 XCSE 20180131 16:22:56.775013 298 74,10 XCSE 20180131 16:22:56.775013 735 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:40:48.426894 53 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:40:48.426894 45 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:42:08.539875 224 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:42:08.539875 252 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:42:08.539875 323 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:42:08.539875 134 74,20 XCSE 20180131 16:42:08.539875 101 73,80 XCSE 20180131 16:46:38.795654 43 73,80 XCSE 20180131 16:46:46.063060 518 73,80 XCSE 20180131 16:46:54.533812 338 73,80 XCSE 20180131 16:46:54.533848 10.792 73,89 XCSE 20180131 17:05:14.628303



01 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 74,17 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 74,00 XCSE 20180201 9:14:56.577422 365 74,00 XCSE 20180201 9:14:56.577422 770 74,50 XCSE 20180201 9:39:13.459871 230 74,50 XCSE 20180201 9:39:13.459871 1.000 74,50 XCSE 20180201 10:51:46.580257 59 74,40 XCSE 20180201 11:16:52.362639 397 74,40 XCSE 20180201 11:16:53.284808 544 74,40 XCSE 20180201 11:18:31.886213 635 74,40 XCSE 20180201 11:50:56.756529 267 74,30 XCSE 20180201 13:48:44.725265 733 74,30 XCSE 20180201 13:48:51.219549 94 74,20 XCSE 20180201 13:58:53.564743 315 73,80 XCSE 20180201 15:14:23.293620 62 73,80 XCSE 20180201 15:14:23.313174 17 73,80 XCSE 20180201 15:14:23.314243 13 73,80 XCSE 20180201 15:15:23.789733 425 73,80 XCSE 20180201 15:16:03.730136 74 73,80 XCSE 20180201 15:18:16.412984 271 73,50 XCSE 20180201 15:18:25.928590 100 73,50 XCSE 20180201 15:19:29.736131 263 73,50 XCSE 20180201 15:21:26.157806 17 73,50 XCSE 20180201 15:22:13.392482 7 73,50 XCSE 20180201 15:22:13.393681 342 73,70 XCSE 20180201 16:09:30.585970 11.512 74,17 XCSE 20180201 17:04:16.322197



02 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 73,44 ---------------------------------------------- 28 73,00 XCSE 20180202 9:34:27.366000 313 72,90 XCSE 20180202 9:47:47.484000 317 73,20 XCSE 20180202 10:58:01.213000 827 73,40 XCSE 20180202 11:07:59.318000 395 73,20 XCSE 20180202 12:06:36.740000 467 73,20 XCSE 20180202 12:06:57.917000 293 73,10 XCSE 20180202 12:29:09.421000 87 73,30 XCSE 20180202 13:44:15.513000 372 73,30 XCSE 20180202 13:44:15.513000 367 73,20 XCSE 20180202 14:08:18.509000 37 73,30 XCSE 20180202 14:39:00.777000 400 73,30 XCSE 20180202 14:41:48.957000 461 73,60 XCSE 20180202 15:33:20.227000 581 73,90 XCSE 20180202 15:53:11.343000 300 73,70 XCSE 20180202 16:02:43.811000 302 73,70 XCSE 20180202 16:25:40.538000 688 73,70 XCSE 20180202 16:25:40.538970 312 73,70 XCSE 20180202 16:25:56.046399 293 73,60 XCSE 20180202 16:38:04.162239 160 73,60 XCSE 20180202 16:41:32.318019 10.073 73,44 XCSE 20180202 16:50:30.318824



