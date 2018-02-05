sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 2

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 2 February 2018 were:

223.92c Capital only USD (cents)
158.54p Capital only Sterling (pence)
224.62c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
159.03p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted
on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 450,000 ordinary shares on 29 January 2018,
the Company has 186,316,108 ordinary shares in issue .

