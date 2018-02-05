Luck versus Love; this is the choice being given to players at exciting online and mobile casino operator, Golden Euro Casino, this Valentine's Day.

The Golden Euro Casino Valentine's Special runs from 10th 14th February, with players given a choice of two daily free spin bonuses. Each time, they will have to choose between Love or Luck.

The former offers more free spins, but a lower maximum cash out (€1) on games such as Purrfect Pets, while the latter offers a lower number of free spins but a higher maximum cash out (€25) on slots like Caesar's Empire.

On Valentine's Day itself, players will receive just one special bonus that offers 30 free spins on Eternal Love, as well as a €25 maximum cash out.

For the duration of the Valentine's Special, players will also be able to take advantage of a generous 100% deposit match bonus.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "We want all of our players to be able to enjoy Valentine's Day, whether they are in love or not. We also want to cater to different player preferences with the bonuses we offer.

"So, whether you are seeking love or just a little bit of luck, head to Golden Euro Casino this Valentine's Day."

Golden Euro Casino is one of the most established online casino and mobile casino operators in the market, and has a portfolio packed full of more than 150 slots, table and poker games.

Golden Euro Casino's full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.

*** ENDS ***

For more information, please contact:

www.goldeneuro.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005468/en/

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

GameOn Marketing

Sarah Blackburn

T: 00 34 628 499 459