

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Monday announced that its Phase 3 CheckMate -227 study met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival with the Opdivo plus Yervoy combination versus chemotherapy in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients. The patients enrolled were having their tumors with high tumor mutation burden or TMB, regardless of PD-L1 expression. Based on an interim analysis for overall survival, the Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the study continue.



In the study, TMB was evaluated using Foundation Medicine's (FMI) analytically validated assay FoundationOne CDx.



CheckMate -227 is an open-label Phase 3 trial with more than 2,500 patients randomized across non-squamous and squamous histologies.



