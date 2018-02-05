Active-Investors: Free Research Report as First Merchants' Q4 Bottom-Line Met Estimates

Stock Monitor: First Busey Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ: FRME). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FRME. The bank posted its financial results on January 25, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). First Merchants' annualized organic loan and organic deposits grew 16.7% and 15.1%, respectively, in Q4 FY17. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company First Merchants. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BUSE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, First Merchants most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FRME

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, First Merchants' total interest income was $90.35 million compared to $65.01 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total interest expenses came in at $11.58 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $6.63 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's net interest income rose to $78.77 million in Q4 FY17 from $58.37 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, net interest income, after provision for loan losses, stood at $76.97 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $55.96 million in Q4 FY16.

The Muncie, Indiana-based bank reported a net income available to common shareholders of $24.38 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $22.29 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net income was impacted by the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by $0.10 per diluted share, and acquisition expenses amounted to $0.02 per diluted share. The bank's adjusted net income of $0.61 per share met Wall Street's expectations.

In the full year FY17, First Merchants' net interest income was up to $277.28 million from $226.47 million in FY16. The bank's net income available to common shareholders came in at $133.59 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $81.05 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, First Merchants' return on average common stockholders' equity was 7.53% versus 9.87% in the year ago comparable period. The return on average assets came in at 1.06% in Q4 FY17 compared to 1.11% in Q4 FY16. Net interest margin (FTE) improved 7 basis points to 4.10% in the reported quarter from 4.03% in Q4 FY16, whereas tangible common book value per share grew to $16.96 in Q4 FY17 from $16.62 in Q4 FY16.

First Merchants' average earnings assets to average assets ratio stood at 88.73 in the reported quarter compared to 89.16 in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the bank's efficiency ratio was 53.29 in the reported quarter compared to 58.30 in Q4 FY16.

As on December 31, 2017, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio stood at 13.69% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio came in at 11.00%. Furthermore, the bank's tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.30% at the end of Q4 FY17.

Balance Sheet

In Q4 FY17, average interest-earnings assets grew to $8.14 billion from $6.38 billion in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The bank's yield on interest-earnings assets was 4.67% for Q4 FY17, an increase of 35 basis points from 4.32% in Q4 FY16. First Merchants' average total loans held were $6.58 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, versus $5.01 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, average total assets were $9.17 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $7.09 billion in Q4 FY16.

The bank's total non-performing assets (NPA) stood at $40.11 million as on December 31, 2017, down from $43.71 million as on December 31, 2016. NPAs to actual loans and OREO ratio fell to 0.59% at the end of Q4 FY17 from 0.85% at the end of Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, First Merchants' stock fell 1.50%, ending the trading session at $43.22.

Volume traded for the day: 146.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.00%; previous three-month period - up 1.43%; past twelve-month period - up 11.94%; and year-to-date - up 2.76%

After last Friday's close, First Merchants' market cap was at $2.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.30.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Midwest Banks industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors