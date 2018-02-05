Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Datawatch's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 16% and Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: Automatic Data Processing Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Datawatch's total revenues were $9.59 million, reflecting an increase of 16% compared to $8.23 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations by $0.31 million.

During Q1 FY18, Datawatch's license revenue surged 28% to $5.56 million compared to $4.36 million in Q1 FY17. Subscriptions contributed approximately $1.3 million of the license revenue during Q1 FY18, representing more than 20% of the Company's reported quarter's license revenue for the fourth consecutive quarter, while growing approximately 40% on a y-o-y basis.

Datawatch's maintenance revenue was $3.7 million for the reported quarter versus $3.6 million in the year earlier same quarter, representing a growth of 3%, despite the continued shift to Datawatch's license subscription model, which is a natural headwind to this revenue stream. For Q1 FY18, Datawatch's services revenue was $376,000, up 17.1% versus $321,000 in Q1 FY17.

For Q1 FY18, Datawatch's gross margin, excluding IP amortization expenses, came in at 92% compared to 91% for Q1 FY17.

Datawatch reported a net loss of $0.83 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share, for Q1 FY18 compared to a net loss of $2.23 million, or $0.19 loss per diluted share, for Q1 FY17. Excluding the effects of the amortization associated with the purchase of certain intellectual property and other intangible assets and share-based compensation, the Company's non-GAAP net loss totaled $66,000, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.28 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share, for the year earlier corresponding quarter. Datawatch's reported numbers were better than Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.02 per share.

Operating Results

During Q1 FY18, Datawatch completed 7 six-figure license deals compared to 5 in Q1 FY18. The Company's average deal size was $49,000 in the reported quarter, higher from the $40,000 recorded in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Datawatch's total bookings were $10.24 million for Q1 FY18, reflecting an 18% increase from the $8.65 million recorded in Q1 FY17. The Company's average license spent per customer, both perpetual and subscription, was up nearly 10% on a y-o-y basis, while average renewal maintenance spends per customer grew approximately 5% compared to the year ago same period.

Datawatch' total headcount was 147 people at the end of Q1 FY18, up from 144 as of the end of Q4 FY17, and an increase of 6 from a total of 141 people at the end of Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

At December 31, 2018, Datawatch's cash and short-term investments were $29.8 million, down from $30.5 million at September 30, 2017, but up from $26.3 million at December 31, 2016.

The Company's days sales outstanding were 67 days at December 31, 2017, compared to 77 days at December 31, 2016. Datawatch's deferred revenue was $12.26 million as of December 31, 2017, representing a 20% increase compared to $10.20 million as of December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Datawatch's stock dropped 2.20%, ending the trading session at $11.10.

Volume traded for the day: 44.63 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.46%; previous six-month period - up 2.78%; past twelve-month period - up 51.02%; and year-to-date - up 16.84%

After last Friday's close, Datawatch's market cap was at $139.08 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry.

