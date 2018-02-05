Xenxo S-Ring - The New Face and Real Symbol of Smart Wearable in 2018

CHENNAI, India, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Xenxo announced the most effective smart wearable in 2018

- Budget is suitable for every segment and claims to be the biggest hit

Innovations in the smart wearable industry are going to be phenomenal with the launch of the most intelligent and elegant Xenxo S-Ring on 6thFeb 2018, announced byMr. Vigneshwar KG, Founder & CEO of Rajmall Inventives Private Limited.The industry is looking forward to the technical smartness of Xenxo, which is astonishing and unparalleled in terms of design, cost, and techie.The creative minds behind the Xenxo S-Ring claims that it is going to be a valuable addition not only to the industry but to the society also. The story of its birth includes how the idea of enhancing female security turned into a product, which is wearable in a finger.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637617/Xenxo_S_Ring.jpg )



It is combined with more than 12 features of six accessories into a single device along with performance and customization needs of the consumer in the market. Mr. Vigneshwar, founder of Xenxo says it has taken care of all the parameters from technical perspective and the device successfully passed rigorous user testing and other stages of possible testing. The result says Xenxo S-Ring has already covered up 87% of the technological issues, which world faces and it is a synergy addition to the smart wearable, capable of replacing your six accessories like Bluetooth Headset, Flash Drive, Fitness Tracker, Access Card, Wallet, Home Keys.

Investors for business and consumers in the market long-awaited demand is going to end or meet to their line of expectations of having a smart wearable which values their human identity, becomes a symbol of lifestyle and clever to take care of their daily tasks without an error. The product is inspired by making a contribution in the society through a smart techie solution for decreasing rate or ratio of female victims.

Techie team has successfully introduced single click and press features to let the user receive calls directly, and to make calls to desired numbers from the S-Ring and have conversation without any interruptions and avoidoverhearing, and one can store confidential files in it and access it from anywhere using the smartphone and enjoy many more other exciting features.

The biggest challenge was not being noticed by an attacker, the security you can carry, though could be fulfilled by available device but Xenxo redefined technology to activate the call for help without letting stranger know, make it attractive, and fascinating especially for new generation to use the product which is below 200 $ across launch platforms.

Invites new generation to adopt it as style symbol by features like battery life, receive & make quick calls, and control music on gestures, fitness goal tracks, reminders, alarms, payments, storing important files, easy to handle, call for help, and have a personal phone assistant and some more which one would be able to show off as well in one's circle. A real-time solution is integrated in the smart wearable with utmost elegant design, going to be a product worth using and recommending for making security and surroundings smarter.It has crafted security in further ways like one can keep their credit card information within the ring and make payments where required, eliminating risk of theft and much more one would love to explore. The Xenxo-S-Ring carries potential to attract strong grounds for expanding the business as well adopting it as style symbol for new generations.

Join Xenxo S-Ring campaign at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/xenxo-s-ring-the-world-s-smartest-smart-wearable/coming_soon launching on Feb 6th (PST: 9.00 AM) , for generating a smarter and safer future. That's not all, there's an exclusive welcome offer as well, the first 300 backers alone will get a shot at buying the ring for $179 USD which is -40% of the original price. To know more details, kindly reach us athttps://www.xenxo.pro/.

